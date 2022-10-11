Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks just like her mom

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks strikingly like her mother as she spent time with her dad Peter and his wife Emily.

The 15-year-old flaunted her natural beauty as she smiled for a family photo at Hamleys Toy Shop in London on Monday.

With her curly blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Princess was the spitting image of Katie in the snap.

Peter shares Princess with his ex-wife Katie along with her older brother Junior, 17, he also has a daughter Amelia, eight, and a son Theo, five, with Emily.

The proud dad went on to marry Emily in 2015, after a year of relationship, they share a daughter Amelia, eight, and a son Theo, five.

Former glamour model Katie is also mother to Harvey, 19, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke along with Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Recently Peter shared that he fears his daughter Princess growing up too fast, admitting that: 'You don’t want to let them go too much too quick'.

Talking to The Sun, he explained: 'It’s hard because you’re so strict as a parent, but as time goes on you start letting the reigns go a little bit. You don’t want to let them go too much too quick.'



