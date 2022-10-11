 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks just like her mom

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks strikingly like her mother as she spent time with her dad Peter and his wife Emily.

The 15-year-old flaunted her natural beauty as she smiled for a family photo at Hamleys Toy Shop in London on Monday.

With her curly blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Princess was the spitting image of Katie in the snap.

Peter shares Princess with his ex-wife Katie along with her older brother Junior, 17, he also has a daughter Amelia, eight, and a son Theo, five, with Emily.

The proud dad went on to marry Emily in 2015, after a year of relationship, they share a daughter Amelia, eight, and a son Theo, five.

Former glamour model Katie is also mother to Harvey, 19, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke along with Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks just like her mom

Recently Peter shared that he fears his daughter Princess growing up too fast, admitting that: 'You don’t want to let them go too much too quick'.

Talking to The Sun, he explained: 'It’s hard because you’re so strict as a parent, but as time goes on you start letting the reigns go a little bit. You don’t want to let them go too much too quick.' 


More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saying good bye to This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saying good bye to This Morning?
Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday

Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday
Halle Berry’s amusing response to a fan over Catwoman criticism: Read

Halle Berry’s amusing response to a fan over Catwoman criticism: Read
Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife shares snaps from latest outing with boyfriend

Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife shares snaps from latest outing with boyfriend
Geena Davis recalls first meeting with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’

Geena Davis recalls first meeting with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’
Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’

Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’
Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females in new podcast

Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females in new podcast
King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit

King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit
Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails

Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies