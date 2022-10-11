Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on working with three A-lister actresses, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Siddhant said that it has been an honour for him to work with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina and he wishes to retire for this season as he has accomplished enough for the season,

Siddhant said, "I think I should retire after having worked with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina. They are 3 of the most celebrated actors in modern times, and it's an honour for me to work with all 3 of them.”

Siddhant worked with Alia Bhatt in his debut film Gully Boy, with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, and now his upcoming film Phone Bhoot is alongside Katrina Kaif.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4.