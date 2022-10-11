 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia
Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on working with three A-lister actresses, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Siddhant said that it has been an honour for him to work with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina and he wishes to retire for this season as he has accomplished enough for the season,

Siddhant said, "I think I should retire after having worked with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina. They are 3 of the most celebrated actors in modern times, and it's an honour for me to work with all 3 of them.”

Siddhant worked with Alia Bhatt in his debut film Gully Boy, with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, and now his upcoming film Phone Bhoot is alongside Katrina Kaif.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4.

More From Showbiz:

India's Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15

India's Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15
Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video

Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video
Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life

Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life
Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom
Rajkummar Rao says OTT will be a parallel industry with theatres

Rajkummar Rao says OTT will be a parallel industry with theatres
Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes

Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says it is very difficult to step in his shoes
Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Madhuri Dixit grooves over Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow
Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects
Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'

Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'
PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

PM Modi pens down a note for Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes

Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes