Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to wish her husband Hardik Pandya on his 29th birthday and posted an adorable video comprising of their beautiful family moments, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Natasa posted a video on Instagram in which Hardik is seen spending time with his wife and son Agastya Pandya. The video featured the couple hugging in front of a swimming pool and also featured their selfie from a recent IPL tournament. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya was also seen in the video.

Natasa captioned the post, "Happy bday to my soulmate (red heart). you make us all proud. keep shining bright my star forever by your side (heart emoji) @hardikpandya93 we love you.” Hardik replied to Natasa's birthday post, "Love you baby” (red heart).

The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and got married in lockdown breaking the news on May 31, 2020. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020. 

