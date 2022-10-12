 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Mark Wahlberg shares how he’s been coping with mother’s loss

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Mark Wahlberg has recently reflected on his mother’s death and how he’s been dealing with loss.

According to E! News, the Lone Survivor star appeared on NBC’s Sheinelle Jones over the weekend where he reminisced about his mum Alma a year and half after her demise and what an “inspiration” she was for everyone around her.

“She touched everybody that she met. She was truly an inspiration,” said TED actor.

Elaborating on the special way he tried to stay connected to her, Mark commented, “All I have now is the recordings and the voicemails that she left me, and I listen to them quite often.”

The Instant Family actor also shared valuable advice to people whose parents are hale and hearty.

“I remind them to call them every day, tell them how much you love them and be there and connect with them as much as possible,” he added.

For the unversed, Mark’s mother died in April 2021 at 78 after long battle with dementia. She had a total of nine children. 

