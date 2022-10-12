Meghan Markle needs brand that isn’t based on grievances: ‘No meal ticket'

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been urged not to let the hatred she harbors for the Firm become her ‘meal ticket’ in the US.



Royal author and former editor Tina Brown issued these shocking insights.

The author of The Palace Papers accused the royal of constantly ‘airing her grievances’ during an appearance at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Ms Brown began by admitting, “Harry’s always going to be royal. He will always have the iconic status that that has. He does have an identity, his Invictus has an authenticity and people relate to that.”

“I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn’t just a grievance brand — that is actually something we recognise as hers.”

“It's hard to find that and I think she hasn't yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from the focusing always on what didn't work.”

During the course of her interview, she even accused the couple of underestimating the challenges that followed their desire for commercial gain.

She added, “The Sussexes didn't realise how hard it was to create a rival platform. You're essentially at the mercy of PRs.”

“The people who achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it.”

“It's very difficult when you want to be above it. It's much harder than it looks. Given that they've now staked their livelihoods on product, on entertainment, it's going to be about what they do.”