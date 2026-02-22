Chris Hemsworth reveals brutally honest reaction of his kids

Turns out, being a Marvel god doesn’t earn automatic cool points at home.

While walking the red carpet for Crime 101 at United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, Chris Hemsworth got refreshingly honest about his toughest critics: his kids.

“They don't care. They don’t care at all,” Hemsworth quipped when asked if he scores points for being a global movie star.

The 42-year-old shares daughter Indie rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky. And yes, there was a time when Dad being Thor was impressive.

“I reckon when they first realised I was Thor, they thought it was really cool,” Hemsworth said. “And then they realised they couldn't fly and they thought it was less cool.”

Reality hits hard.

“Now they're just like, 'ah, Dad, whatever,' ” he said, adding, “Teenagers.”

The family has been based in Byron Bay, Australia, since 2015 – a far cry from Hollywood premieres. But Hemsworth was back in LA this week alongside co-star Halle Berry for the launch of Crime 101, an Amazon MGM Studios thriller where he plays jewel thief Mike Davis.

He also confessed to quietly collecting souvenirs from past sets.

“I did Snow White and the Huntsman and I took the axe,” he said. “With Thor, I’ve taken hammers and I took Stormbreaker, and I wanted to steal the '69 Camaro, but the steering wheel is on the wrong side if I took it back to Australia."