Backstreet Boys share rare insight into getting back on road together

Backstreet Boys get candid about performing together for the past 30 years

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Backstreet Boys have been around for three decades, but a lot has changed during their time together in their personal as well as professional lives.

The band, based on AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell are gearing up to get back on the stage for their Las Vegas sphere residency and they reflected on their feelings about it in a new interview.

The singers, who came together at a young age, shared that one of the major changes between their past shows and now is prioritising their health.

“I think everybody's different. I know for me personally, I try to just have a complete quiet stretch, I do a quick little meditation and I've got some weights that I'll do a little bit of weightlifting and stretching and whatnot,” McLean, told People Magazine, adding, “For a long stretch there, I would look at all of us in the dressing room, and maybe one of us might be stretching, but for the most part, we weren't."

However, now their physical warmups seem to be just as important as their vocal warmups.

Carter chimed in to add another pre-show ritual, “We pray that we don't fall, we pray we don't break an ankle, we get the lyrics, pray we don't pop [an] Achilles heel.”

Despite the time, some things never change and McLean noted that one of them is their circle moment together. “We've always had a circle up, whether it's just us five or it's us and our crew, our management, families, our close-knit team. No matter what, us five circle up, that's something we do unified," he said.

The group has been together since 1993, with one hiatus for two years in between but for the most part their passion for making music together did not dim with the years.

