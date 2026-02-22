Monique Coleman pens sweet birthday wish for 'HSM' costar Corbin Bleu

The former Disney stars played star-crossed lovers on 'High School Musical'

Monique Coleman is celebrating a milestone birthday — and a 20-year friendship — with her High School Musical costar Corbin Bleu.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute shared Saturday, February 21, Coleman, 45, honoured Bleu on his 37th birthday, reflecting on their journey from Disney hopefuls to lifelong friends.

“How has it been 20 YEARS?!” she began. “I met you in the hallway at Disney… Before there was a Chad. Before there was a Taylor. When we were just two kids chasing a dream.” The pair would go on to star as Chad Danforth and Taylor McKessie in the massively successful Disney Channel franchise, which premiered in 2006 and became a cultural phenomenon.

“My love, watching you grow into the man, husband, artist, friend, and brother you are today has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Coleman continued. “I don’t know if I tell you enough how deeply I admire you. Your enormous heart. Your unwavering work ethic. Your kindness. Your integrity. Your love.”

Reflecting on their enduring bond, she added, “Some friendships don’t just last; they become part of who you are. You’re one of one. And I feel so blessed to love you, work with you, and build alongside you (and our wife @sashaclements).” For reference, Sasha Clements is Bleu’s wife of ten years.

Coleman closed with a touching note: “Happy birthday, my brother. Here’s to 20 years… and everything still ahead.”