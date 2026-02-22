 
Katie Price's daughter reacts to her mum marrying Lee Andrews in Dubai

Katie and Peter announced that they will stop publicly criticising each other

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Katie Price's daughter reacts to her mum marrying Lee Andrews in Dubai

Princess Andre has finally spoken out about her mum Katie Price’s surprise wedding, giving her first public reaction.

The 18-year-old, daughter of Price and singer Peter Andre, said that she feels relieved that her parents are now trying to keep peace for the family.

Katie and Peter, who split in 2009, recently announced they would stop publicly criticising each other.

They, however, shared that they want to focus on creating a calm, supportive life for their kids, Princess and Junior, 20.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Princess said, “I feel really happy that they've both agreed to move forward on good terms.

For myself and Junior, it's nice to know that life will be easier for everybody. It is definitely a relief.”

She added that it would be good not to be asked constantly about her parents’ past issues.

Just two weeks before Princess spoke, Katie Price married Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews in a private ceremony.

This is Katie’s fourth marriage and Princess admitted that she hasn’t met Lee yet but laughed about the situation, saying, “She's crazy, but if she's happy, I'm happy.”

The daughter’s reaction shows her maturity as she handles the whirlwind of family changes while hoping for a calmer future.

