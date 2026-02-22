Katie Price ties the knot again with Lee Andrews in shocking video

Katie Price has made her fourth marriage real after a new video showed her marrying Dubai businessman Lee Andrews.

The 47-year-old star shocked everyone last month when she announced that got married just a week after meeting him.

In the video, Katie looks casual in jeans, a big jumper and trainers as she holds hands with Lee in a Dubai office.

She says “I do” while Lee, also in trainers, watches her and a signed marriage certificate proves the wedding is real, ending rumours it was just for attention.

Her daughter, Princess, 18, called the wedding “crazy” but said she just wants her mum to be happy.

She, however, added that Katie has been hurt by people before and hopes this new marriage will be better for her.

Katie’s sister, Sophie, shared an emotional message online, saying that the sudden wedding caused her stress and pain.

Friends have also expressed their concern with some even saying that Lee might have “brainwashed” her.

Despite all this, Katie is excited about a big UK celebration and asked fans to vote on her dress.

The video and certificate show clearly that Katie Price and Lee Andrews are officially married and she seems ready to enjoy this new chapter of her life.