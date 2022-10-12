 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Charlie Puth released his debut song Marvin Gaye in 2015
American singer/song-writer Charlie Puth created a beat live at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon by using a mug and a spoon.

The Show’s official Instagram page shared the video, where the singer could be seen having the Tonight Show’s mug in one hand and a spoon in the other. He played a random beat and recorded it on his laptop.

See video:

Charlie, in the video, wore a dark blue sweater and looked dapper as always. When he played the beat he created on the spot, the audience was left stunned and they started shouting and cheering the singer.

The 30-years-old singer released his debut song Marvin Gaye with singer Meghan Trainor in 2015, which received tremendous love from all across the world.

Later on, he composed a song called See You Again in the memory of the late actor Paul Walker who died in a car accident 2013. This song featured in Fast and Furious 7 as a tribute to the late actor.

Charlie Puth sang this song along with renowned American rapper Wiz Khalifa. See You Again became a massive hit. 

