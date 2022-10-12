 
Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt

Deepika Padukone shared in a recent interview that people thought the story of her fight with depression wasn't real and that it was a promotion stunt, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Deepika Padukone shared her story of fighting depression in 2015 on a podcast with Meghan Markle in which they talked about mental health issues.

Deepika said that people called her struggles of dealing with mental issues a promotional stunt for her movies or a paid gig by pharmaceutical companies.

Deepika said, "So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company."

She further added, "There were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

