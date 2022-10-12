 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’

Megyn Kelly has recently hit out at “narcissistic” Kim Kardashian after she was “booed” at the Los Angeles Rams game over weekend.

“I don’t think Kim is a bad person but I hate what she’s come to stand for and what she represents,” said Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show podcast via Daily Mail.

Reflecting on how public idolise royalty rather than these fake Kardashians, the former Today host believed the reason the audience booed Kim is “because the country’s getting sick of narcissistic, vain, self-promotional, ‘rules do not apply to me’ type of people, like her, like Meghan Markle”.

Speaking about Kardashians, Kelly explained, “People are tired of false god of money and materialism, and selfie culture and weird decisions on extreme plastic surgery that one refuses to acknowledge infecting it into the bloodstream of our little ones and so on.”

“I am cheering the downfall of this Kim’s approval ratings. I’m cheering the authors who are bringing these stories out, so that people can see how petty and shallow, and small these people are,” she commented. 

