 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West admitted he 'loves' Adolf Hitler, slavery was a 'choice': Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Kanye West confessed his liking for German leader Adolf Hilter and Nazis in 2018.

During his conversation with TMZ, the rapper admitted he held controversial opinions on World War II. The statement was allegedly taken out of the interview. 

The matter is now discussed during an episode of “Higher Learning” podcast amid Ye's fresh anti-semitic attacks. Host Van Lathan tells co-host Rachel Lindsay: “I’ve already heard him say that stuff before."

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview,” he alleged.

“If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.’ What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery,” Lathan continued.

“The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series

Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series
Emily Ratajkowski 'newly single' as Brad Pitt 'secretly dates' in fear of Angelina

Emily Ratajkowski 'newly single' as Brad Pitt 'secretly dates' in fear of Angelina
Tom Felton admits he 'loved' Emma Watson: 'There was a spark between us'

Tom Felton admits he 'loved' Emma Watson: 'There was a spark between us'
Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Kanye West: 'Only talks through assistant'

Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Kanye West: 'Only talks through assistant'
Kim Kardashian to 'no longer' help Kanye West 'dark mental state': 'Had enough'

Kim Kardashian to 'no longer' help Kanye West 'dark mental state': 'Had enough'
Queen Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Queen Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’
King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’