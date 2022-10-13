‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

File footage

The wait is finally over!

The much-anticipated movie of the year, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has finally hit the screens with its worldwide theatrical release on Oct. 13.

Hailed as the biggest budget film in the history of Pakistani cinema, The Legend of Maula Jatt cast includes Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt starring the veterans of Pakistani film industry Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi.

The movie focuses on the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt and the leader of a brutal gang, Noori Natt.

Cinematic approach

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot rather than a remake of the 1979’s original.

For the audience, the movie is a treat towards a realistic-fantasy approach for Pakistani cinema as it has been re-imagined in a different, pre-industrial period.

There are no firearms in the film, but the action sequences have been executed on ‘Hollywood scale,’ performed with the help of international stunt directors.



Character development

Speaking of the character development, the movie’s star cast transformed in never-before-seen complex avatars.

Makeup and styling for each character offers a realistic and unconventional approach. While the movie is mostly shot outdoors, the production has built incredible sets in studios depicting the escapist era.

Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt

The chemistry between Maula and Noori is the focal point of the film. The Ms Marvel actor, who portrays the role of a South Asian wrestler, has transformed into a street fighter.

He is a prizefighter and earns a living fighting in gladiatorial combats as the ruggedly handsome Maula.

While his look is not so ‘sexy’ by modern standards but it completely justifies the character’s demand in the movie.

Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt

Maula Jatt’s arch-nemesis, Noori is the antagonist of the film. He is presented violent and gory, high on power and needs a “worthy challenger to make him bleed.”

His look involves long hair, a heavy beard and dark kohled eyes - adding the suitable menacing look to his role. His outfit is also accessorized with belts and swords.

Hamza impressed the audience as many cheered and hooted for Noori’s dynamic entry on-screen saying the iconic line, Nawaan Aaya Ae Sohniya (a new beauty approaches).

Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jattni

The Verna star plays Maula’s love interest Mukho in the film and her character adds a light texture to the intense storyline of the movie.

Humaima Malick as Daaro

The Bol actress left audience stunned with her performance as the villainous Daaro Nattni. She is fearless and confident of her sensuality. She plays the empowered woman in a predominantly man-made clan.

Her gothic look includes pitch black long hair and dark kohled eyes that matches her appearance on screen.

Mirza Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt

Noori’s younger brother Maakha sets the barbaric tone in the film. His gold tooth casing and taaweez (protective religious amulet) wrapped around his neck gives the right ‘vicious’ element to his evil character.

Director Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt also stars Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch in supporting roles.

The script and dialogues of The Legend of Maula Jatt are written by Lashari and veteran screenwriter Nasir Adeeb, who also wrote the original 1979's version.

The Punjabi film is being produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.