Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s latest claims

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Meghan Markle’s claims she made in the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes.



Prince Harry’s sweetheart revealed how she has been labeled "crazy, insane and hysterical."

The Duchess of Sussex said, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational.”

She did not elaborate on who allegedly called her these words or give examples, nor did she clarify if she was merely speaking about public perception.

Sharing the New York Post tweet in his Twitter feed, Piers Morgan said: “To be fair, I don’t think she’s any of those things. Try: ‘ruthless’, ‘hypocritical’ and ‘liar.’”

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, comedian Jenny Slate and actress Constance Wu were the guest of Meghan in the fifth episode of Archetypes.