 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date
Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date

Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show in less than two months.

The comedian’s last episode of the popular program will air on December 8, Comedy Central announced on Wednesday.

The network revealed that Noah’s final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8 and also also teased The Daily Show’s return on 17 January next year.

However, the new host’s name was not revealed.

Noah, 38, has hosted the famous show for seven years. He shared a video statement on Twitter last month, saying, his ‘time is up’.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through.”

Comedy Central further revealed that from Dec. 5 onwards, The Daily Show will take a ‘celebratory look back’ at Noah’s greatest moments from the program.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” president and chief executive of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Noah said the next part of his life might involve more standup work.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’
Brad Pitt knows Angelina Jolie will stop ‘at nothing to ruin his name’

Brad Pitt knows Angelina Jolie will stop ‘at nothing to ruin his name’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on ‘self-destruct mission’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on ‘self-destruct mission’

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with Jack Brooksbank to mark fourth wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with Jack Brooksbank to mark fourth wedding anniversary
King Charles has 'great relief', knew Queen had to 'die for job to 'begin'

King Charles has 'great relief', knew Queen had to 'die for job to 'begin'
Queen Elizabeth’s life features in a new comic book

Queen Elizabeth’s life features in a new comic book
Narendra Modi says India is in 'pain' as Camilla gets 'Koh-i-Noor' diamond

Narendra Modi says India is in 'pain' as Camilla gets 'Koh-i-Noor' diamond
King Charles, Camilla in grave trouble as 'The Crown' dissects controversial affair

King Charles, Camilla in grave trouble as 'The Crown' dissects controversial affair
Trevor Noah blasts Kanye West over anti-semitic tweets

Trevor Noah blasts Kanye West over anti-semitic tweets
‘Are you the Queen?’ Sarah Ferguson asked by daughter’s bridesmaid

‘Are you the Queen?’ Sarah Ferguson asked by daughter’s bridesmaid