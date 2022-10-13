Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date

Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show in less than two months.

The comedian’s last episode of the popular program will air on December 8, Comedy Central announced on Wednesday.

The network revealed that Noah’s final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8 and also also teased The Daily Show’s return on 17 January next year.

However, the new host’s name was not revealed.

Noah, 38, has hosted the famous show for seven years. He shared a video statement on Twitter last month, saying, his ‘time is up’.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through.”

Comedy Central further revealed that from Dec. 5 onwards, The Daily Show will take a ‘celebratory look back’ at Noah’s greatest moments from the program.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” president and chief executive of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Noah said the next part of his life might involve more standup work.