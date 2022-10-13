 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt releases worldwide today (October 13)
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' releases worldwide today (October 13)

Last night, Lahore hosted a grand premiere for Bilal Lashari's most-anticipated film The Legend of Maula Jatt, where Mahira Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Khan wore a hot pink shimmery skirt with a tank top. She completed her look with dark pink high heels.

For jewellery, Mahira opted for silver coloured hoops and tied a half pony tail.

The actress, at the premiere, interacted with the media and her fans carrying a million dollar smile on her face.

Check out her look for the night:

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of The Legend of Maula Jatt


Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of The Legend of Maula Jatt

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most-expensive films of the Pakistani film industry, written by Nasir Adeeb and directed by Bilal Lashari.

The film is remake of the old classic Maula jatt, also scripted by Adeeb.

The film released in the theatres today (October 13th).

More From Showbiz:

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!
Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt

Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt
Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her "Kriti's mom" now
The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night

The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'
Katrina Kaif talks about her married life: 'It's been really beautiful'

Katrina Kaif talks about her married life: 'It's been really beautiful'
Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': who should not watch? Bilal Lashari reveals

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': who should not watch? Bilal Lashari reveals