Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' releases worldwide today (October 13)

Last night, Lahore hosted a grand premiere for Bilal Lashari's most-anticipated film The Legend of Maula Jatt, where Mahira Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Khan wore a hot pink shimmery skirt with a tank top. She completed her look with dark pink high heels.

For jewellery, Mahira opted for silver coloured hoops and tied a half pony tail.

The actress, at the premiere, interacted with the media and her fans carrying a million dollar smile on her face.

Check out her look for the night:





The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most-expensive films of the Pakistani film industry, written by Nasir Adeeb and directed by Bilal Lashari.

The film is remake of the old classic Maula jatt, also scripted by Adeeb.

The film released in the theatres today (October 13th).