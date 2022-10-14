 
Friday Oct 14 2022
Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star Helen Skelton was left heartbroken on Monday after discovering her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

The news comes just six months after Helen, 39, announced Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby league player welcomed their third child in December last year.

Helen, who is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly told of the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

She was seen wiping her eyes while grabbing a coffee ahead of going to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen and Richie are said to be maintaining 'cordial relations' for the sake of their children.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen back in April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie.

A source told The Sun that Stephanie and Richie are 'thrilled' to be expecting their first child, just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: 'Stephanie and Richie are obviously thrilled. They have moved very quickly but are extremely happy together.

'The timing of the pregnancy may raise a few eyebrows though. It is obviously such a huge step, and one made remarkably quickly off the back of Helen and Richie's eight-year marriage ending.



