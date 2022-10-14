Govt extends Rangers deployment in Islamabad for three months

Rangers in action in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Federal govt approves deployment of Rangers in capital.

Chief commissioner requested in wake of Imran Khan's threat of long march.

Govt on Thursday filed contempt of court plea against Khan over long march call.

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday extended the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital for three months to maintain law and order situation after PTI Chairman Imran Khan's threat of a long march, The News reported.

According to the news report citing sources, the deployment was approved by the federal cabinet while the interior ministry okayed the summary.

The chief commissioner made a request for an extension in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s threat of a long march to topple the government.

Moreover, the federal government Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chief in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that Khan is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the Supreme Court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

Last month, the former prime minister issued a warning to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that "he should be worried" because the PTI will be marching towards Islamabad with "full preparation" this time.



The threat was issued by the PTI chief at a workers' convention in the federal capital.

Since then the PTI chief has been asking his supporters to be prepared as he could give a call for the anti-government long march to Islamabad at any moment.