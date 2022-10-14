Biographer wants Camilla to avoid wearing Koh-i-Noor as it may bring bad luck

Royal author Angela Levin wants Camilla to pick 'another of the 40 tiaras kept under lock and key" since Koh-i-Noor diamond may bring bad luck and it is also wanted by India.

Levin, who recently published a book of Camilla, took to Twitter and wrote, "Could the kon-i-noor diamond thought to bring bad luck and wanted by India cause a tiaragate problem. King Charles wants Queen Camilla to wear it at the Coronation, to followhis grandmother, but would it be less trouble to pick another of the 40 tiaras kept under lock and key?"

Another expert Marlene Koinig corrected Levin saying that "a Tiara & a crown are two separate things. Since queen Charlotte each queen consort has had their crown made."

Taking a dig at Angela Levin, Koinig wrote, "You write about royalty and you didn’t know this."