Friday Oct 14 2022
King Charles still keeps Prince Harry, Meghan wedding photo in office: See Photo

Friday Oct 14, 2022

King Charles III still keeps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to his heart.

The new monarch had first meeting of the week with Prime Minister Liz Truss this week. 

In a video from the audience, the King was spotted welcoming Truss all smiles. In the background, however, a collection of family photos were kept.

One that caught fan attention was a portrait of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. The couple tied the knot in St' George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Two years after their wedding, the Sussex couple decided to step down from their royal duties and moved to the US to live a private life.

