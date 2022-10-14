 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confusing Netflix by 'contradicting' royal intel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confusing their business partners with 'contradictory statements.'

An insider tells Page Six the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are losing their trust with Netflix by making different confessions for the camera in their upcoming docuseries and writing contrasting things in Harry's upcoming memoir.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a senior Netflix source revealed.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the Sussex couple requested Netflix to delay the release of their series to next year- an option rejected by the streaming giant. The show, is reportedly releasing after the fifth season of The Crown.

The change of heart seemingly happened after Harry lost his beloved grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September this year.

