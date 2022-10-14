‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to make headlines.

As the show has become the second most popular series of all time, behind the fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix, it has also drawn criticism for glamorizing the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal.

Responding to criticism, Dahmer co-creator Ian Brennan has shared that the show wasn’t made to be ‘sympathetic’ towards the criminal.

Jeffrey Dahmer was charged for the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Brennan continued, “I think we show a human being. He’s monstrously human and he’s monstrously monstrous and that’s what we wanted to sort of unpack.”

Speaking to Page Six at the premiere of The Watcher on Wednesday evening, he shared, “We tried to show an objective portrait as possible. We did our homework.”

He also revealed that he’s amazed by the show’s success. “I’ve been asking myself that same question,” he said.

“It’s interesting when horrific stories like that resonate with people. I think it’s a way for people to approach scary things about themselves, watch it (being) portrayed on the screen.”

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story mini-series — which Brennan co-created and wrote with Ryan Murphy and stars Evan Peters released on Sept. 21.