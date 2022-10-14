 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

File Footage

Netflix is being put on blast for their blatant lack of fairness in dealing with Prince Harry.

This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "In addition, Diana — this time played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki — is seen as an enthusiastic paramour, trysting with both Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed."

"There are scenes depicting her with her lovers. Is this entirely fair? God knows how William and Harry can stand it. Their mother cavorting with her boyfriends — all of it in glowing technicolour, to be watched and pored over by millions."

"Prince Harry has spoken at length of how walking behind the coffin at his mother’s funeral was mentally scarring and emotionally damaging. We all rightly sympathised with him, and the terrible trials he’s endured as a privileged royal ever since."

