 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon move into Windsor Castle from their Adelaide Cottage, reported People magazine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family of five members are currently enjoying Windsor’s vast parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can play.

People reported in this week’s cover story: “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone.”

"It's a real little community,” the magazine quoted its source.

George, Charlotte and Louis are living separately from their nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo for the first time as Kate reportedly wants her children to have a normal childhood. 

More From Entertainment:

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report
Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game

Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed
JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why

JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why
Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment
Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’
Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’

Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’