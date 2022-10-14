Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon move into Windsor Castle from their Adelaide Cottage, reported People magazine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family of five members are currently enjoying Windsor’s vast parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can play.

People reported in this week’s cover story: “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone.”

"It's a real little community,” the magazine quoted its source.

George, Charlotte and Louis are living separately from their nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo for the first time as Kate reportedly wants her children to have a normal childhood.