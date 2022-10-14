 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Meghan Markle in a bid to reunite Prince William and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly agrees with Kate Middleton's plans to reunite Prince William and Prince Harry, an insider shared.

US Weekly reported that the Princess of Wales is hoping to "extend an olive branch" to her sister-in-law during an upcoming visit to Boston.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” the insider said.

The source added that the Princess of Wales has been inspired by what Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for the brothers.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace extended a statement in February 2021 about Sussexes’ roles.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” it read.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video
Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'
Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?

Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?
Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’
Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey could not hold back her tears at NTAs

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey could not hold back her tears at NTAs
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing