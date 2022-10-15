 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Dahmer’ soars to No. 2 All-Time on Netflix's most popular English-language chart

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

‘Dahmer’ soars to No. 2 All-Time on Netflixs most popular English-language chart
‘Dahmer’ soars to No. 2 All-Time on Netflix's most popular English-language chart

Netflix original limited series Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story climbs up to the second spot on the streamer's most popular English-language series chart.

The Ryan Murphy-helmed series now trails behind only Stranger Things season 4 and has ranked first for the third week in a row.

According to Netflix's weekly ranking from October 3-9, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stacked up 205.33 million hours of viewership globally.

As perThe Hollywood Reporter, the series totaled 701.37 million hours since its debut on September 21 debut which landed it in second place on the streamer's all-time ranking of English-language series.

The outlet also reports that the series surpassed season two of Bridgerton (656.26 million hours over its first 28 days) over the course of the week.

Dahmer occupies the fourth position among popular Netflix series in any language, it trails behind Squid Game (1.65 billion hours over its first 28 days), Stranger Things 4 and the fifth and final season of Money Heist (792.23 million).

The remaining seven days of the 28-day window are likely to push Dahmer past Money Heist.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix
Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast
'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'

'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’
‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week

Netflix: horror movies and series to binge watch for upcoming week
‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’

‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’