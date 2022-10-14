 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain's 'Javed Iqbal' makes its way to the DC South Asian Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Yasir Hussains Javed Iqbal released on December 24, 2021
Yasir Hussain's 'Javed Iqbal' released on December 24, 2021

Film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, featuring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar, has been selected for screening at the DC South Asian Film Festival.

The platform aims at providing opportunities to South Asian actor worldwide in order to showcase their talent.

Numerous other entries, coming from countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Tibet, will be a part of this festival.

The screening of the film will be held from November 1st-8th at the 11th annual film festival.

Earlier, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer had its premiere at the UK Film Festival from where Yasir received an award for the Best Actor. Meanwhile, Director Ali Sajjad Shah aka Abu Aleeha also won an award for the category of Best Director.

The film also features actress Ayesha Omar in a vital role.

Yasir Hussain’s thriller film was supposed to release in October 2021. But due to some clearance issues from the censor board, the release of the film was pushed away to December. 

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day
Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children

Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children
Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she deals with competition in the industry

Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she deals with competition in the industry
Vicky Kaushal was also fasting on Karwa Chauth, says Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was also fasting on Karwa Chauth, says Katrina Kaif
Hadiqa Kiani's mother Khawar Kiani dies

Hadiqa Kiani's mother Khawar Kiani dies
Farhan Akhtar pens down a birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar pens down a birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar
Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'

Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'
Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better

Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now
Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'