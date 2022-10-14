 
Friday Oct 14 2022
Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she deals with competition in the industry

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh talked about receiving competition from her contemporaries in the Hindi film industry and also revealed how she deals with that competition in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakul said that she believes her only competition is herself and she wants to do better constantly. However; when her contemporaries do well in the industry, it motivates her to work hard and do better.

Rakul said, "Competition is never with another person. My growth as an actor from one film to the other, is what I aim to achieve. I want people to see a difference in everything that I do. I want to do it myself. I am a self-made girl and it’s been 8-9 years that I have been in the industry."

She further added, "Competition should help us do better and that’s how I look at it. When my contemporaries do well, it motivates me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet's recent release was Doctor G which was released on October 14. Rakul starred in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

