Friday Oct 14 2022
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Sylvester Stallone and her wife Jennifer Flavin made quite an entrance as they made their first red-carpet appearance since their recent reconciliation.

The pair attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday, at The Huntington Library in San Marino, the pair coordinated in elegant outfits and brought along their daughters Sistine, 24, and Sophia Rose, 26.

The duo are back together after Flavin, 54, shockingly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, 76, back in August. A judge officially dismissed the proceedings last week.

The Rocky star - who tied the knot with Jennifer in 1997 - was dapper as ever in a brown suede jacket over a cream cashmere sweater and white pants.

The New York native finalized the elegant look with a pair of brown boots, and beamed with his arm placed around his wife.

Jennifer showed off her model figure in a form-fitting off-shoulder brown gown, which she paired with a snakeskin purse.

Missing from action was their youngest daughter Scarlet Rose, 20. 


