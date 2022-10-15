King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

The issue of Prince Harry's children was discussed with him by King Charles after the death of Queen Elizabeth, said a report.



The Duke's son Archie and daughter Lilibet automatically became Prince and Princess respectively as grandchildren of a monarch, on their grandfather's accession to the throne.

The children of Harry and Meghan would also receive the HRH style along with the title, however, their names were not changed on the Royal Family's website along with other changes to royals' titles after the Queen's death.

Royal Editor of the Sunday Times, Roya Nikka, claimed this came after a conversation the King had with Prince Harry.

She told the Daily Mirror's Royal Beat podcast: "On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign, became HRH and Prince and Princess. So they’ve got that now, but they’ve not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still 'Master and Miss'