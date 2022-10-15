 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love

Olivia Wilde is shielding her kids from intrusive media attention amid Harry Styles romance.

Speaking to Elle for their November issues, the mother-of-two rubbishes claims she has abandoned her kids for the singer. Wilde shares eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex," she begins.

“If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

She added: “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

“When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she," added Olivia.

Wilde began dating Styles in 2021, months after her split with Sudeikis.

