'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry

Prince William was deeply hurt by Prince Harry's Megxit betrayal.



Royal expert Charlotte Griffith reveals Prince Harry's leaving took a toll on Prince William's mental health.



Speaking about the future King's recent appearance on BBC radio, Ms Griffith said: "Very interesting, William alluded to subtle changes and how your mental health copes with sudden changes.

"So people assume that he meant to death of his mother, and of course the Harry thing."

She then added that "William's mental health had been affected" after "losing his bestfriend" and "brother in arms".



She added: "William looks tough and is going to be the King, but he's a human being and he's suffered a lot really in his life."



Harry and Meghan Markle left UK in 2020 and stepped down from their duties as senior royals.