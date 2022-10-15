 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Prince William was deeply hurt by Prince Harry's Megxit betrayal.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith reveals Prince Harry's leaving took a toll on Prince William's mental health.

Speaking about the future King's recent appearance on BBC radio, Ms Griffith said: "Very interesting, William alluded to subtle changes and how your mental health copes with sudden changes.

"So people assume that he meant to death of his mother, and of course the Harry thing."

She then added that "William's mental health had been affected" after "losing his bestfriend" and "brother in arms".

She added: "William looks tough and is going to be the King, but he's a human being and he's suffered a lot really in his life."

Harry and Meghan Markle left UK in 2020 and stepped down from their duties as senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue
King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?
Ed Sheeran talks about 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II

Ed Sheeran talks about 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’
Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music

Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music
Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations
Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs