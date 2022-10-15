Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' delayed till Diwali 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' delayed to Diwali 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 has finally got a release date next year on Diwali.



Earlier, the release date was April 21, 2023 and now the release is around November 12 next on Diwali. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma .

The lead actor Salman Khan took to Instagram and announced the news of postponed and shared the new poster of the film with fans.

The actor of Sultan wrote as, “Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Katrina Kaif also shared the announcement to her Instagram and captioned it as, "Tiger & Zoya are arriving on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with#YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf"



Salman Khan is set to star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji.



Moreover, Katrina Kaif's new movie Phone Bhoot is ready to release on November 4 this year.