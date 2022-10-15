 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Royal experts believe Netflix aims to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the VVIP status in their docuseries.

Talk Radio royal commentator Charles Rae issued these insights, according to the Mail Online.

He started off by saying, “The Netflix film crew will most certainly favourably capture Harry and Meghan.”

“It will look as if they are still members of the royal family when they are private citizens. That will be the whole aim to show people they are still considered very important people.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It will no doubt make great play of the 'VVIP' status they have been given by the Dutch authorities.”

