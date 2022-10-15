 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Kate Middleton appears ‘more confident’ since taking Princess of Wales title, says expert

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Kate Middleton has managed to impress royal fans and critics with her remarkably calm and positive attitude.

The royal has also received massive praise for her recent public engagements with her husband, Prince William, since taking up their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has noted that the new Princess has grown “much more at ease” with the public as she has gained experience in her royal duties over the years.

Stanton recalled that Kate used to look at Prince William for cues before she found her ‘royal confidence,’ noting that she now appears ‘more confident.’

The body language expert explained how Kate and William have grown more confident during their time together, specifically since they married in 2011.

“She used to bite her lip or cross her arms in front of her - gestures meant to take up as little space as possible,” Stanton said.

He also stated that Kate’s body language in the early years suggested she wanted to make herself as “invisible as possible,” but that’s not the case anymore.

“Not only does she exhibit confidence in her body language and fashion choices, but she also relies on William for reassurance less than she used to,” he explained.

“Kate’s recent body language and eye contact suggest that she is much more at ease when talking to members of the public than she was in previous years.

He also pointed out that she rarely takes William’s arm at events.

Kate and William have been busy on schedule since taking up new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

