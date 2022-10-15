 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Robbie Coltrane sought limelight with 'steady girlfriend' claim: report

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Robbie Coltrane once claimed to have a "girlfriend for 12 years," leaving the press and friends shocked.

As per OK!, however, the Harry Potter star used this claim as a smokescreen to remain in the public spotlight amid his chaotic life.

The report quoted aristocrat Andrew Edmonstone, Coltrane's landlord and closet neighbour on the matter.

The deceased 72-year-old also lived a hermit life in an old rented barn for the past two decades despite raking a windfall from films.

The James Bond actor's neighbour described his living conditions, "Reclusive is definitely the word I would use to describe Robbie. He is our neighbour, and in fact, his barn is on the closest of our 11 farms to us here.

But there is no neighbourliness coming from him — not for years. Many years ago we would see him for private dinners. But that has stopped now."

Mr. Edmonstone added, "I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water, as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer. He has completely shrunken away from things."

