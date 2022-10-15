 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set
Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

Tusshar Kapoor talked about his life as a star kid in a recent interview. The Golmaal actor said that not every star kid gets the same preferential treatment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Tusshar said that every star kid does not enjoy the same luxuries and the red carpet is not laid out for each one of them. He also revealed that he used to wait for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on the sets of his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

Tusshar said, "A red carpet is not laid out for every star kid. While shooting for my debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, I had to wait for my co-star and another star kid Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours as she was simultaneously working on four films."

Star kid, producer, actor and Bachelor Dad Tusshar Kapoor's life has taken a turn as Tusshar has moved away from the glamour and he published a book recently on the topic of a bachelor being a single father.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards
Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out

Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads
Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her feeding son snap

Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her feeding son snap
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands second highest rating on IMDb

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands second highest rating on IMDb
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' delayed till Diwali 2023

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' delayed till Diwali 2023
Review: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has got us saying 'Nava aya ae sohneya'

Review: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has got us saying 'Nava aya ae sohneya'
Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day