 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'not allowed' to give 'suggestions' to Netflix for 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince Harry has no power to influence how he is shown in The Crown.

The Duke of Sussex, who signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, cannot 'control' his portrayal in the upcoming season of the series.

An insider told The Sun: "The world may think that Prince Harry's deal with us means he has some control on the company's output but it is not the case.

"He has some say in the content he produces for them, but outside of that the company remains independent.

"And one key aspect of that is The Crown.

"Harry has no control over what storylines or material Leftbank put together for The Crown.

"No-one knows whether he thought that there would be some kind of say when he came to the table, but it was made clear early on [that] The Crown has no part of his remit.

"And not only that, Harry does not have input in the scripts or narrative of the show either directly through Leftback or indirectly through Netflix."

The source insisted: "There is no opportunity for him to send over his ideas or suggestions either.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle compared to 'perfect' Kate Middleton: 'At least she's polite'

Meghan Markle compared to 'perfect' Kate Middleton: 'At least she's polite'
Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship
Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queen's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace

Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queen's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace
Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death

Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death
Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship

Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship
Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63

Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63
Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'

Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'
'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '

'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '
Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''

Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''
Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth