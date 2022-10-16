 
Meghan Markle approached 'everything' from 'a place of victimhood'

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for being the 'Queen of victimhood' with a 'chip on her shoulder'.

Royal author and podcast host Katie Schofield issued these insights in an interview with Express UK.

She began it all by admitting, "Meghan was an American that lacked patience. Meghan's partner was notoriously suspicious of palace staff while Prince William respected and worked well with them."

"Meghan perpetually seems to have a chip on her shoulder and I just think she approached her entire palace life from a place of victimhood."

Whereas "Kate Middleton was a young woman when she entered the palace fold. Initially just a friend of Prince William's visiting on holidays. The Princess of Wales had a much longer introduction into royal life than Meghan Markle."

The expert also went on to admit, "I think Catherine has always been polite and gentle in her engagement with others but she was also in her early 20s when she started kicking around the castles. Meghan Markle was 36 years old, divorced, and independently financially stable."

"I think that the Princess of Wales just took the time to understand the system and is a team player. I also intentionally use the sports term 'team player' to describe Kate because she grew up on rowing teams and understands that when everyone participates in the correct capacity, the result is a success."

