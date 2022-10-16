Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez turned heads with her outstanding look as she hit the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala event, held at the museum's headquarters in Los Angeles.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, channeled classy vibes as she modeled a fitted black tuxedo jacket and flared slacks - highlighting her trim silhouette during Thursday event.

Gomez left her raven tresses tucked behind her ears and accessorized her glam look with sparkling earrings and a silver statement ring.

The Disney starlet opted for minimal makeup look including shimmering brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

The event also saw the appearance of several big names from Hollywood including George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner among others.

Julia Roberts also received the Icon Award and Tilda Swinton was named for the Visionary Award at the ceremony.