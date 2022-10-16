 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell: J.K. Rowling
'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling 

J.K. Rowling once revealed that Rubeus Hagrid cannot conjure a Patronus charm due to the difficulty to cast it.

According to TIME, J.K. Rowling made a shocking revelation about fan-favorite Rubeus Hagrid in 2015.

When a fan questioned Rowling about Hagrid's Patronus form, given the groundskeeper has some inexplicable closeness with eerie pets.

The author replied with a shocker, "Hagrid couldn't produce a Patronus. It's a very difficult spell."

In books and films, the Patronus charm is believed to be one of the most potent defense spells in a witch or wizard's magic skills to fend off dark creatures, such as Dementors.

Patronus magic is one of the most challenging spells to get mastery. Moreover, a wizard must use his most powerful memory to create the charm to cast the magic.

The report further adds Rowling's answer may sit well with the fact that Hagrid cannot conjure the spell due to his rustication from Hogwarts in his teenage years.

Also, the beloved half-giant who his mother abandoned in infancy may not have just enough good memories to cast a Patronus charm.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York
Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle
J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why

J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why
Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’
King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family

King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family
Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'
Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture

Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture
Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok

Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok
Meghan Markle is rigid with rules

Meghan Markle is rigid with rules