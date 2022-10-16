 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino
Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino

Prince Harry’s visit to the Rhino Conservative Botswana in 2015 made headlines after the Duke suffered a life-threatening incident.

The Duke of Sussex was dragged by a rhinoceros that had not been administered enough tranquillizer, during the royal trip to Africa.

When the animal was attempted to bring under control, it charged and dragged Harry for up to 20 meters.

Katie Nicholl’s new book, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, includes conservationist Map Ives' quotes, stating: “While [the rhino] was drugged and sleepy, it had sufficient strength to get to its feet and stagger forward.

“The rhino dragged Harry and the men around for a bit, and it was hairy because it’s a dangerous animal to work with. There were six guys on the ropes, and they all got dragged a good 20 metres before they managed to stop the rope.

“I told Harry and the boys to get the dust out [of] their noses and get on with it. My chaps end up on their faces at least once a day. It was bloody funny, actually.”

The conservationist expressed that the prince had a “hell of a sense of humour”

More From Entertainment:

Belfast court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Mountbatten

Belfast court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Mountbatten
Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL

Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL
Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients

Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients
Helen Skelton becomes a STRONGER PERSON than ever after split with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton becomes a STRONGER PERSON than ever after split with Richie Myler
Royal expert affirms William’s anger over ‘The Crown’ for profiteering on Diana’s interview

Royal expert affirms William’s anger over ‘The Crown’ for profiteering on Diana’s interview

Kim Kardashian’s controversial remarks edited from ‘The Kardashians,’ fans react in anger

Kim Kardashian’s controversial remarks edited from ‘The Kardashians,’ fans react in anger

Prince William can 'never forgive' Prince Harry for 'major disrespect'

Prince William can 'never forgive' Prince Harry for 'major disrespect'
'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York
Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle
J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why

J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why