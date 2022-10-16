 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report
Pete Davidson consoles Kim Kardashian amid Kanye drama: Report

Pete Davidson offered a helping hand to Kim Kardashian during Kanye West's jabs at her, as per Hollywood Life.

As per the media portal, The SNL comedian texted his ex during recent controversies.

"A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson]," the source said.

"He's in the middle of shooting another movie but he's been in touch. He's such a sweet guy and Kim's grateful they can still be friends."

"Pete and Kim still talk on occasion, and several weeks after the breakup, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing," they continued.

Earlier, a source told People, that Pete is going through Kanye's backlash from his previous 2022 rampage through therapy.

The source confirmed that since April, he "has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." On Kim's part, "she's been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship."

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez steps out in style to support boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money

Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money
Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Strictly: Helen Skelton LOOKS AWKWARD during Gorka Marquez heartfelt speech

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham’s PDA-filled picture with wife Nicola Peltz goes viral
Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino

Prince Harry life-threatening experience of being dragged by rhino
Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten

Court to hear allegations of abuse against King Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten
Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL

Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL
Dahmer's deaf victim’s mom slams Netflix series for recreating ‘difficult’ part of their lives

Dahmer's deaf victim’s mom slams Netflix series for recreating ‘difficult’ part of their lives
Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients

Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Alzheimer patients
Kanye West receives backlash for George Floyd's comments

Kanye West receives backlash for George Floyd's comments

Helen Skelton becomes a STRONGER PERSON than ever after split with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton becomes a STRONGER PERSON than ever after split with Richie Myler
Royal expert affirms William’s anger over ‘The Crown’ for profiteering on Diana’s interview

Royal expert affirms William’s anger over ‘The Crown’ for profiteering on Diana’s interview