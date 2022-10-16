 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'

In the wake of the screening dispute for The Legend of Maula Jatt, Adnan Siddiqui highlighted the common practice around the globe to make the film industry flourish.

During his exclusive conversation with Geo.tv, the well-acclaimed Pakistani actor weighed in on the importance of ‘incentives’ to investors for the growth of the industry.

“The countries which want the industry to grow always give incentives to attract more business, encourage more investors,” he said.

“Hollywood exhibitors allow big producers to take away anywhere between 65-75 to 80 per cent of the film earnings on special projects while mega Bollywood films get 60 per cent shares, helping the producers recover costs and encouraging them to make more content,” Siddiqui explained.

The actor also shed light on the massive response Bilal Lashari’s latest release has been garnering across the globe.

“The project has become the biggest Pakistani film ever already,” he said while adding: “We are trendsetters already for all upcoming Pakistani films.”

