Larsa Pippen breaks silence on her rumoured affair with Marcus Jordan

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen set the record straight regarding rumoured romance between her and Marcus Jordan.



Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has been linked to Michael Jordan's son, Marcus in recent months.

In September, the pair were spotted out to lunch together in Miami, TMZ first reported.

Later in the month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling and kissing by Page Six.

"We're friends," Larsa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

In August, Larsa opened up about her troubles dating after her divorce from NBA alum Scottie. "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast.

Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December, though they split three years earlier.

They share four children — Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14 — and remain close.