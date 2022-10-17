King Charles III wants to get rid of Queen Elizabeth's beloved horses?

King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II was passionate about dogs and horses throughout her life.



Now, the new King has reportedly decided to sell the late Queen's several race horses in an auction, as Charles looks to scale down his late mother's racing operation.

The other horses will reportedly also have the same fate, and they are expected to fetch high prices.



A source close to the Royal Sandringham stud in Norfolk said there is talk of "winding down" the breeding operation over three years, the Daily Mail reported.

The aim is for the business to stop operating commercially, with the source adding: "The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame."

"The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion," Another source told the Mail.

The Queen was passionate about dogs and horses throughout her life, owning dozens of the animals. She was often photographed with one or more of her horses while enjoying the ride.