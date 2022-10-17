 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
Monday Oct 17, 2022

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead at her home

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar was reportedly found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday, according to media.

Police have recovered a suicide note near her body.

Vaishali was stressed as she was being harassed by her former boyfriend as per suicide note, according to Indian media.

She was found hanging in her room.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Suicide by the TV actress has left her fans, family and colleagues in a state of shock.

The 29-year-old actress rose to fame for her stint on daily soap operas like Sasural Simar Ka and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

