Monday Oct 17 2022
Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minaj after he took a dig at Malala

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Priyanka Chopra was not pleased with Hasan Minhaj's joke about Malala Yousufzai.

Earlier this month, comedian Hasan Minaj made a joke about Malala that while the Nobel Peace Prize Winner follows him, Minhaj does not follow her back on Instagram.

In response to his joke, Malala ended up unfollowing him. As a result, Minhaj uploaded a reel on IG titled ‘Malala Claps Back’.

The video clip opens with a breaking news intro and Hasan begins by proclaiming, All right, sh*t’s gotten out of hand.”

“On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back,” the video then cuts to the joke he cracked.

“Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.”

Pretty soon, Malala took to her Instagram and shared the reel. She captioned the story, “Thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

In a bid to show her support, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, took to Instagram to post a snapshot of her unfollowing the comedian. She wrote, “Same girl same Malala Yousafzai. Guess he prefers petty over funny.”

Apart from these two, many fans in the comments also pointed out that Minhaj’s video may have been ‘petty’. One fan wrote, “Next Netflix special name Hasan Minhaj : Petty King.” Another wrote, “Lol such a Petty Peter! Hope Malala follows and then unfollow as soon as you follow back!”

Taking a jab at Minhaj’s caption, another commented, “You’re getting out of hand.”

